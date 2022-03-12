Bath Bees go Back to Back

DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Bees faced the Laingsburg Wolfpack for the district title and the fans got into this one early.

Bath led by just four points at halftime 32-28.

Laingsburg struggled with foul trouble and turnovers much of the second half.

The Bees led 41-36 at the end of three quarters and never looked back.

Bath relied heavily on their veteran leadership from the likes of DeVondre Chandler, Ethan Swenson, and Josh Kares.

The trio found ways to keep Bath ahead with rebounds and foul shots late.

Bath has Swenson to thank for his clutch free throws in the 4th. Swenson went 14-of-17 from the line including 9-of-12 in the fourth.

Bath takes home back-to-back district championships by winning 54-48. The Bees have now won three games in a row and will look to keep rolling at regionals against Homer.

