Authorities urge Michiganders to be careful on thinning ice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the change of the season comes an important warning about safety on Michigan’s lakes and streams.

Despite Friday’s snow, ice may soon become too thin for recreational use.

“When it’s starting to thin, right now, the main thing is probably just to stay off it,” said Jimi Alward.

Alward spent the day ice fishing on Lake Lansing. He said that while fishing is a favorite pastime of his, there’s really no such thing as safe ice. He said there’s a few ways to tell when you should stay away from the ice.

“Anytime you see the shoreline starting to melt away, that’s a good sign that the ice is starting to get thinner,” Alward said. “For people like me who have been ice fishing for my whole life, we tend to know when the ice gets to the point where we should stay off it.”

Alward goes out on the lake to drill a hole to check the the ice thickness before he starts fishing.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Hansbarger said if there’s an inlet to the lake, the ice will be thinner in that area compared to the rest of the lake.

“There’s some general guideline like 3 inches or less you should stay off the ice, 4 inches is safe to walk on or to fish,” Hansbarger said. “Between 5 and 6 you can take a snow mobile or ATV. The problem is that it depends on the current of the water underneath the ice of how thick that stays.”

Because every lake is different, officials said it’s important to keep checking the ice.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.