Your Health: What does losing an hour do to your body?

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our clocks will spring forward Sunday morning and losing that hour can have an impact on your health.

Skipping an hour ahead for Daylight Saving Time doesn’t just change the time.

“There’s also a change in your sleep and your circadian rhythm,” said Dr. Caitlin Nicholson. “Ultimately, that has an effect on your physical health as well as mental health.”

In fact, a study from Michigan Medicine found hospitals report a 24% spike in heart attack visits the Monday after the loss of an hour for Daylight Saving Time. Stroke rates were 8% higher the first two days after the time change.

Can you make that spring forward transition easier on your health?

“You can actually start shifting the times you go to bed and the times you wake up by about 15 or 20 minutes per night,” Nicholson said.

Also, expose yourself to sunlight in the morning. That helps your circadian rhythm more closely align to that change in sleep. Additionally, exercising at the right time can get your body ready for the transition too. It’s best to workout in the morning or early afternoon.

“I would avoid exercising right before bed as that can wake you up a little bit during the time that you’re going to want to be sleeping,” Nicholson said.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

