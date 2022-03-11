Advertisement

Waverly Community Schools: Masks will be optional in most schools, buses

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Eaton and Ingham counties out of the high risk zone for COVID, starting April 4, masks will be optional in all Waverly Community Schools buildings but one.

The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon. The district said it will continue to sanitize and sterilize the schools carefully.

Colt Early Childhood Education Center will continue to mandate masking. School officials said this is because several students in the school are younger than five and cannot get vaccinated. Masks will be required for visitors and staff.

Officials said if COVID cases start to spike before April 4, the mask mandate will be reinstated.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
Change this caption before publishing
Man arrested after reported shooting, police pursuit across Ingham, Eaton counties
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Missing 30-year-old woman located, Lansing police say
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

Ionia County Sheriff's Office
Teen killed in Ionia County collision wasn’t wearing seatbelt, sheriff says
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Jace Devereaux
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”