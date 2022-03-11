Waverly Community Schools: Masks will be optional in most schools, buses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Eaton and Ingham counties out of the high risk zone for COVID, starting April 4, masks will be optional in all Waverly Community Schools buildings but one.

The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon. The district said it will continue to sanitize and sterilize the schools carefully.

Colt Early Childhood Education Center will continue to mandate masking. School officials said this is because several students in the school are younger than five and cannot get vaccinated. Masks will be required for visitors and staff.

Officials said if COVID cases start to spike before April 4, the mask mandate will be reinstated.

