US Energy Secretary Granholm tours Michigan semiconductor plant

MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, former Michigan governor and current U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm will be in the Hemlock Semiconductor Operations Center in Midland alongside Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint Township) and local energy leaders.

The group will highlight the significance of achieving energy independence via clean energy, strong and secure domestic supply chains, and domestic manufacturing. They will also tour Xalt Energy a high-tech storage solutions company.

The visit will highlight the Biden Administration’s whole-of-government approach to helping communities lower home energy costs, reduce air pollution, and generate clean energy jobs through an equitable clean energy transition.

