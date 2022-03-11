Advertisement

Tigers Spring Training Schedule Set

By Tim Staudt
Mar. 11, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers will play 18 spring training games beginning next Friday in Lakeland against the Philadelphia Phillies. The final exhibition is April 5th in Tampa against the New York Yankees. The regular season opener is in Detroit April 8th against the Chicago White Sox.

