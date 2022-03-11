Teen killed in Ionia County collision wasn’t wearing seatbelt, sheriff says

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 19-year-old from Grand Rapids was killed in a collision Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the collision happened before 6:30 a.m. on Peck Lake Road in Boston Township. Officials said the driver was heading eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at a high rate of speed.

Official said the teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.