Teen killed in Ionia County collision wasn’t wearing seatbelt, sheriff says
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 19-year-old from Grand Rapids was killed in a collision Thursday morning.
According to authorities, the collision happened before 6:30 a.m. on Peck Lake Road in Boston Township. Officials said the driver was heading eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at a high rate of speed.
Official said the teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
Related:
- Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
- Car travels through multiple yards, crashes into Ionia home
- Fiery collision between semi trucks on I-94 kills 2
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.