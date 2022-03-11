Advertisement

Teen killed in Ionia County collision wasn’t wearing seatbelt, sheriff says

Ionia County Sheriff's Office
Ionia County Sheriff's Office(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 19-year-old from Grand Rapids was killed in a collision Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the collision happened before 6:30 a.m. on Peck Lake Road in Boston Township. Officials said the driver was heading eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at a high rate of speed.

Official said the teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
Change this caption before publishing
Man arrested after reported shooting, police pursuit across Ingham, Eaton counties
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Missing 30-year-old woman located, Lansing police say
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Waverly Community Schools: Masks will be optional in most schools, buses
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Jace Devereaux
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”