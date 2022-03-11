Spring Training Camps Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Cleveland ace Shane Bieber limbered up in Guardians gear, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. began taking grounders and new St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol signed autographs as spring training camps in Florida and Arizona finally opened to big leaguers today. A day after owners and players reached agreement to end a 99-day lockout, players got busy Friday. Sunday is the mandatory reporting date. Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa and Clayton Kershaw were among more than 100 free agents without a contract as camps opened.

