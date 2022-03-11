Advertisement

Spring Training Camps Open

The James Madison baseball team used a six-run seventh inning to claim its sixth straight...
The James Madison baseball team used a six-run seventh inning to claim its sixth straight victory Wednesday afternoon at Richmond.(WHSV)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Cleveland ace Shane Bieber limbered up in Guardians gear, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. began taking grounders and new St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol signed autographs as spring training camps in Florida and Arizona finally opened to big leaguers today. A day after owners and players reached agreement to end a 99-day lockout, players got busy Friday. Sunday is the mandatory reporting date. Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa and Clayton Kershaw were among more than 100 free agents without a contract as camps opened.

