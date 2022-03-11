Sparrow Hospital Lansing part ways with president

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital of Lansing has parted ways with president Dr. Alan Vierling.

“Sparrow Hospital and Dr. Alan Vierling have mutually agreed to amicably separate our relationship effective today,” Sparrow Health System said in a statement obtained by News 10. “We want to thank dr. Vierling for all he’s contributed to Sparrow since coming at a crucial time in 2019. The important contribution was guiding the hospital through the worst pandemic and health crisis in US history.”

With Dr. Vierling’s departure, Sparrow Health System President and CEO James Dover will serve as interim president of the hospital for the rest of March.

Sparrow will then engage a search consult in assisting to secure a permanent replacement.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.