Okemos Public Schools to reveal Wolves logo Monday

School board voted to change mascot name to Wolves in February
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - School officials in Okemos have announced the logo of the new mascot has been completed.

The new logo will go before the school board of Okemos Public Schools Monday.

The board voted to change the mascot to Wolves in February after the district had used the Chiefs for years. The decision was made over concerns it was insensitive to the indigenous community.

Read: ‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname

Superintendent John Hood asked for a committee of students from all backgrounds -- including athletics, drama and academic clubs -- to give their input on a new mascot.

Gabe Viscomi, the owner of a screen-printing business in Portland and an Okemos graduate, is behind the new logo. He said it will be a reflection of a lot of ideas.

“The process was really fun for everybody. We started with a base design and that morphed into what it became,” Viscomi said. “That process of morphing was extremely collaborative, several meeting, lots of people, talking about the nitty gritty things of how does this logo represent us.”

“They knew they wanted ‘together,’ that family team oriented approach in the process,” Hood said. “They knew they wanted a wolf that was noble, not one too cartoonish or too aggressive. They wanted to hit a middle ground there, they wanted something that would be unique to Okemos. They wanted a logo where someone would say, ‘That’s Okemos and that’s the Okemos’ wolf.’”

