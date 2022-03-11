Advertisement

No major injuries in rollover collision on I-96

Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle(Jace Harper)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are urging residents to drive carefully after another wave of snow blanketed Michigan overnight.

The advice comes after a collision occurred at about 6:20 a.m. Friday on I-96, near Dietz Road in Ingham County. According to authorities, the driver of an eastbound car lost control and struck a large box truck, which drive off the freeway and rolled over.

Authorities said the truck driver was not injured and the driver of the car was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-96 were closed for about an hour as authorities removed the box truck.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A horse was killed and three people were injured in a March 10, 2022 collision in Michigan.
Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Automotive Tools
Jackson College to auction off auto shop equipment, tools

Latest News

Major updates to Michigan’s COVID guidance, including for schools
Schools Rule: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics
Major updates to Michigan’s COVID guidance, including for schools
Major updates to Michigan’s COVID guidance, including for schools
President Biden wants Russia's trade status revoked
President Biden wants Russia's trade status revoked
vxcvvcxvv
Modern Woodmen