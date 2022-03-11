No major injuries in rollover collision on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are urging residents to drive carefully after another wave of snow blanketed Michigan overnight.

The advice comes after a collision occurred at about 6:20 a.m. Friday on I-96, near Dietz Road in Ingham County. According to authorities, the driver of an eastbound car lost control and struck a large box truck, which drive off the freeway and rolled over.

Authorities said the truck driver was not injured and the driver of the car was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-96 were closed for about an hour as authorities removed the box truck.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.