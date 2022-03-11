MSU offers free program for Ingham County high school students interested in medicine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine announced a free program for high school students interested in a career in medicine.

Future DOcs is open to sophomores, juniors and seniors who attend Lansing schools and the surrounding area. The program runs April-June.

Participants will get a chance to learn from healthcare professionals and see what it’s like to be a doctor. They will also get a chance to visit the East Lansing campus and nearby hospitals.

The deadline to apply is March 31. To apply, visit the Future DOcs’ official webpage here.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.