Advertisement

MSU offers free program for Ingham County high school students interested in medicine

(WILX)
By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine announced a free program for high school students interested in a career in medicine.

Future DOcs is open to sophomores, juniors and seniors who attend Lansing schools and the surrounding area. The program runs April-June.

Participants will get a chance to learn from healthcare professionals and see what it’s like to be a doctor. They will also get a chance to visit the East Lansing campus and nearby hospitals.

The deadline to apply is March 31. To apply, visit the Future DOcs’ official webpage here.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A horse was killed and three people were injured in a March 10, 2022 collision in Michigan.
Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Automotive Tools
Jackson College to auction off auto shop equipment, tools

Latest News

Major updates to Michigan’s COVID guidance, including for schools
Schools Rule: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics
Major updates to Michigan’s COVID guidance, including for schools
Major updates to Michigan’s COVID guidance, including for schools
President Biden wants Russia's trade status revoked
President Biden wants Russia's trade status revoked
vxcvvcxvv
Modern Woodmen