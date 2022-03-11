Michigan State University group helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It started off as an educational spring break tour of Poland, but the trip quickly took an unexpected turn after discovering people in need.

A group of Jewish students from Michigan State University were taking a Jewish history tour when -- according to the co-director of the Chabad Student Center at MSU -- they visited a Jewish community center and discovered the building was housing Ukrainian refugees.

After finding out the Ukrainians had run out of food, the students jumped into action, making a post on social media asking for monetary donations. Within a few hours, they had raised about $3,000.

Together, the group filled shopping carts full of food and brought it to the refugees.

“This is literally what they said, which inspired me, ‘If they could only even help just a few people, help them in their time of need, it made the entire trip worth it,’” said co-director Benzion Shemtov.

Students said they aren’t done helping the refugees. They’ve scheduled all of Friday to do more volunteer work to help.

