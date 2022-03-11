Michigan Horse Expo returns to MSU on Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is a big day for animal lovers in East Lansing. The Michigan Horse Expo is making a return to the Michigan State University campus. The expo is back after being canceled in 2021.

“The biggest thing about this show that you don’t see anywhere else in the country is the presentation of colors,” said Joe Coalter, the announcer for the event. “Here they have a multi-jurisdictional police force from all over the state of Michigan, under the leadership of one guy and put on this event that celebrates our country and our freedoms.”

What’s happening this weekend if you’re looking to check out some of the horse power:

The expo starts Friday and runs through this Sunday

There will be the Michigan high school rodeo at 7 p.m. on Friday

Around 20,000 people are expected to attend.

Happening each year for nearly 40 years, the event is all about the horses

Over 300 horses will be there, along with vendors, and top clinicians

Headlining the expo is Guy McLean a prominent, self-taught horse trainer from Australia.

For more information, visit mihorseexpo.com

