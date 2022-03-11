Make an Impact with the WILX Diaper Drive!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the week of 3/21/22 - 3/25/22, WILX is partnering with The Capital Area Diaper Bank to raise awareness and donations for those in need. The Capital Area Diaper Bank serves the homeless and underprivileged families and individuals with babies & children in the Lansing area providing diapers and wipes. They also work with schools with disabled and special needs children providing diapers for those students that cannot afford to buy them. They also serve adults, disabled and elderly that cannot afford incontinence supplies.

The following items are in need and can be dropped off in the lobby of the WILX Studios between 3/21 & 3/25:

Baby Diapers (sizes Newborn to size 7. Greatest size need is 4-7)

Baby Wipes

Baby Formula and Non-perishable Baby Food

Baby Wash & Baby Lotion

Goodnight Brand Diapers (S/M, L/XL). This is a big need for special needs & disabled students that cannot provide diapers to the school.

Incontinence Supplies

Adult Men & Women Diaper Guards

Blue Pads for Beds

Adult Wipes

Adult Briefs (sizes 2X & 3X. Only able to take adult brief diapers)

If you are unable to donate in person, and would still like to donate, WILX will be hosting a NEWS 10 Phone Bank on Friday 3/25 during our newscasts at: 4:30AM - 7AM, 11:00 - 11:30AM, 4:00 - 6:30PM. Volunteers will be on hand to answer your calls and take your monetary donations over the phone to purchase products in need. Learn more about the Capital Area Diaper Bank and the amazing work they do by clicking HERE.

