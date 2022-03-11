Lansing City Clerk wants to cut down voting precincts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Midterm Elections are around the corner and if a Lansing City Clerk gets his way, voters may be casting their ballots in a different place.

According to Lansing city clerk Chris Swope, about 2/3rds of voters in Lansing have voted absentee since 2018. That’s why he’s proposing a change in the capital city’s voting system. That change: voting locations. He presented a proposal last week that would get rid of five precincts, bringing that total down to 40. Swope estimates this will save about $25,000 a year.

“This is kinda like a necessary thing every 10 years,” said Swope, “So I feel we need fewer precincts and voting locations on Election Day since so many people are showing both with their vote on proposal three of 2018 as well as their actions in how they’re voting since then that people Want to vote by mail or vote in person ahead of the election in my office.”

Matt Grossmann, a political scientist at Michigan State University, added that although this doesn’t impact who wins any political races. This change will likely cut the amount of people who vote.

“When you change people’s polling location, its going to make them slightly less likely to participate,” said Grossman, “It particularly decreases it if the new polling place is further than my house than the earlier location. Some people might go to the wrong polling place and have to decide whether to continue on to the new polling place.”

Swope said they tried to make it where most of the locations are on CATA bus routes, but there are other ride opportunities too.

