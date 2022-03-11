Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan public safety bills
The bills ensure victims of violent crimes won’t have to relive the experiences each year.
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign bipartisan bills aimed at strengthening public safety laws.
The bills will ensure victims of traumatic, violent crimes will not be required to relive the experiences each year at parole hearings.
Background: Lansing man fighting for parole system reform, more support for survivors
Gov. Whitmer will be joined by:
- State Rep. Angela Witwer
- State Rep. Sarah Lightner
- Former Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Peter Houk
- Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd
- Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich
- Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth
The signing will be streamed online and on the WILX Facebook page.
