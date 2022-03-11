Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan public safety bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign bipartisan bills aimed at strengthening public safety laws.

The bills will ensure victims of traumatic, violent crimes will not be required to relive the experiences each year at parole hearings.

Background: Lansing man fighting for parole system reform, more support for survivors

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by:

State Rep. Angela Witwer

State Rep. Sarah Lightner

Former Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Peter Houk

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth

The signing will be streamed online and on the WILX Facebook page.

