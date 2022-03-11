Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan public safety bills

The bills ensure victims of violent crimes won’t have to relive the experiences each year.
Friday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign bipartisan bills aimed at strengthening...
Friday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign bipartisan bills aimed at strengthening public safety laws.(Governor Whitmer's office)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign bipartisan bills aimed at strengthening public safety laws.

The bills will ensure victims of traumatic, violent crimes will not be required to relive the experiences each year at parole hearings.

Background: Lansing man fighting for parole system reform, more support for survivors

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by:

  • State Rep. Angela Witwer
  • State Rep. Sarah Lightner
  • Former Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Peter Houk
  • Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd
  • Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich
  • Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth

The signing will be streamed online and on the WILX Facebook page.

Related:

AG Nessel testifies on victims’ privacy and organized retail crime bills

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”
Change this caption before publishing
Man arrested after reported shooting, police pursuit across Ingham, Eaton counties
Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week

Latest News

The Michigan Horse Expo is making a return to the Michigan State University campus. The expo is...
Michigan Horse Expo returns to MSU on Friday
Michigan Horse Expo returns to MSU on Friday
Michigan Horse Expo returns to MSU on Friday
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 3/11/22
Lansing City Clerk wants to cut down voting precincts