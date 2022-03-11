Advertisement

Financial Friday tips with Modern Woodmen of America

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This time of year a lot of people are talking about taxes. We recently got the chance to talk to Kyle Grice, a financial representative from Modern Woodmen of America in Lansing, who shared some tips on ways that people can put away their tax returns.

Some avenues that you may want to consider for your tax return this year include opening a Roth IRA or a Traditional IRA will all--or part--of your refund. Check out the video to hear more of Kyle’s tips!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A horse was killed and three people were injured in a March 10, 2022 collision in Michigan.
Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Automotive Tools
Jackson College to auction off auto shop equipment, tools

Latest News

vxcvvcxvv
Modern Woodmen
ccvbvvcbcvb
Nutrition Game
dfhdf
St. Patrick Day Egg Coloring Craft
tyuru
MI Lottery Jake Harris Interview