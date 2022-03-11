Financial Friday tips with Modern Woodmen of America

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This time of year a lot of people are talking about taxes. We recently got the chance to talk to Kyle Grice, a financial representative from Modern Woodmen of America in Lansing, who shared some tips on ways that people can put away their tax returns.

Some avenues that you may want to consider for your tax return this year include opening a Roth IRA or a Traditional IRA will all--or part--of your refund. Check out the video to hear more of Kyle’s tips!

