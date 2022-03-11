Delta Township’s Restaurant Week returns Monday

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Delta Township announced its second Restaurant Week event is returning, starting March 14. The event aims to help promote local eateries offering specials and promotions throughout the week.

“We had tremendous success last year and felt it was appropriate to bring Restaurant Week back,” said Kenneth R. Fletcher Delta Township Supervisor. “Our community enjoyed eating at familiar and new restaurants. We want to continue to support our restaurants as they recover,”

The township has also incorporated a raffle-style giveaway with several Delta restaurants donating $50 gift cards. To enter, visit a restaurant for dine-in or take-out, take a photo of your receipt and upload it to the form found HERE.

Entries may also be submitted in person by bringing a copy of a receipt and filling out a form in the Parks and Recreation Department located at 7710 W. Saginaw Highway. The deadline to enter is Thursday, March 31 and winners will be contacted by Monday, April 4.

Each day, there will be a specific cuisine theme promoted. Residents are encouraged to take part by checking in to their favorite local restaurant on social media, posting a photo of them enjoying their meal, using the hashtag #ChooseDelta, and leaving a positive review online.

The daily themes are:

Monday, March 14 – Middle Eastern

Tuesday, March 15 – Mexican

Wednesday, March 16 – BBQ/Steakhouse

Thursday, March 17 – Asian

Friday, March 18 – Seafood/Bar & Grill

Saturday, March 19 – Italian/Pizza

Sunday, March 20 – Quick & Casual

Monday, March 21 – Breakfast/Bakery & Coffee

A list of restaurants included with each theme can be found HERE.

