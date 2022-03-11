Advertisement

Delta Township’s Restaurant Week returns Monday

Each day, there will be a specific cuisine theme promoted.
Delta Township announced its second Restaurant Week event is returning, starting March 14. The...
Delta Township announced its second Restaurant Week event is returning, starting March 14. The event aims to help promote local eateries offering specials and promotions through the week.(Pexels)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Delta Township announced its second Restaurant Week event is returning, starting March 14. The event aims to help promote local eateries offering specials and promotions throughout the week.

“We had tremendous success last year and felt it was appropriate to bring Restaurant Week back,” said Kenneth R. Fletcher Delta Township Supervisor. “Our community enjoyed eating at familiar and new restaurants. We want to continue to support our restaurants as they recover,”

The township has also incorporated a raffle-style giveaway with several Delta restaurants donating $50 gift cards. To enter, visit a restaurant for dine-in or take-out, take a photo of your receipt and upload it to the form found HERE.

Entries may also be submitted in person by bringing a copy of a receipt and filling out a form in the Parks and Recreation Department located at 7710 W. Saginaw Highway. The deadline to enter is Thursday, March 31 and winners will be contacted by Monday, April 4.

Each day, there will be a specific cuisine theme promoted. Residents are encouraged to take part by checking in to their favorite local restaurant on social media, posting a photo of them enjoying their meal, using the hashtag #ChooseDelta, and leaving a positive review online.

The daily themes are:

  • Monday, March 14 – Middle Eastern
  • Tuesday, March 15 – Mexican
  • Wednesday, March 16 – BBQ/Steakhouse
  • Thursday, March 17 – Asian
  • Friday, March 18 – Seafood/Bar & Grill
  • Saturday, March 19 – Italian/Pizza
  • Sunday, March 20 – Quick & Casual
  • Monday, March 21 – Breakfast/Bakery & Coffee

A list of restaurants included with each theme can be found HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week

Latest News

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
WATCH: US Energy Secretary Granholm tours Michigan semiconductor plant
Governor Whitmer signs public safety bill
Governor Whitmer signs public safety bill
Friday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign bipartisan bills aimed at strengthening...
‘I’ve been advocating for this day for a long time’ -- Man who saved sister from heinous attack sees signing of bipartisan public safety bills
The Michigan Horse Expo is making a return to the Michigan State University campus. The expo is...
Michigan Horse Expo returns to MSU on Friday