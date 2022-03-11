Cubs Extend Manager’s Contract

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - The Chicago Cubs and manager David Ross have agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season that includes a club option for 2025. In the two years since he was hired to replace Joe Maddon, Ross is 105-117 with one playoff appearance. Last season, the Cubs were in first place before going into a slump that led to the dismantling of their core and a 71-91 record.

