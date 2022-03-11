Advertisement

Cubs Extend Manager’s Contract

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, left, celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, left, celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, Ariz. (AP) - The Chicago Cubs and manager David Ross have agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season that includes a club option for 2025. In the two years since he was hired to replace Joe Maddon, Ross is 105-117 with one playoff appearance. Last season, the Cubs were in first place before going into a slump that led to the dismantling of their core and a 71-91 record.

Automotive Tools
Jackson College to auction off auto shop equipment, tools

