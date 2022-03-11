Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,819 new cases, 45 deaths over past 2 days

As of March 11, 2022, there are officially 6,866 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays...
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,819 new cases of COVID and 45 deaths Friday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 910 cases per day.

The deaths include 38 identified during a vital records review.

State totals now sit at 2,065,912 cases and 32,419 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Friday, 663 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped slightly from 3.58% Wednesday to 3.44%.

As of March 11, 2022, there are officially 6,866 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,61114191
Eaton County22,04126369
Ingham County52,79894711
Jackson County34,05376513
Shiawassee County14,24013208

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A horse was killed and three people were injured in a March 10, 2022 collision in Michigan.
Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Automotive Tools
Jackson College to auction off auto shop equipment, tools

Latest News

Major updates to Michigan’s COVID guidance, including for schools
Schools Rule: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics
Major updates to Michigan’s COVID guidance, including for schools
Major updates to Michigan’s COVID guidance, including for schools
President Biden wants Russia's trade status revoked
President Biden wants Russia's trade status revoked
vxcvvcxvv
Modern Woodmen