Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,819 new cases, 45 deaths over past 2 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,819 new cases of COVID and 45 deaths Friday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged 910 cases per day.
The deaths include 38 identified during a vital records review.
State totals now sit at 2,065,912 cases and 32,419 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Friday, 663 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.
The state’s positivity rate has dropped slightly from 3.58% Wednesday to 3.44%.
As of March 11, 2022, there are officially 6,866 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|Confirmed Omicron cases
|COVID-related deaths
|Clinton County
|13,611
|14
|191
|Eaton County
|22,041
|26
|369
|Ingham County
|52,798
|94
|711
|Jackson County
|34,053
|76
|513
|Shiawassee County
|14,240
|13
|208
