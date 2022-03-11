Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,819 new cases, 45 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,819 new cases of COVID and 45 deaths Friday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 910 cases per day.

The deaths include 38 identified during a vital records review.

State totals now sit at 2,065,912 cases and 32,419 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Friday, 663 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped slightly from 3.58% Wednesday to 3.44%.

As of March 11, 2022, there are officially 6,866 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,611 14 191 Eaton County 22,041 26 369 Ingham County 52,798 94 711 Jackson County 34,053 76 513 Shiawassee County 14,240 13 208

