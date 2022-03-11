Advertisement

Canadian Restrictions On Major League Players

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won’t be allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Toronto and won’t be paid for those games. Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose - or one dose of Johnson & Johnson - at least 14 days prior to entry. The provision that they won’t be paid is contained in a side letter agreed to by MLB and the players’ association, and was first reported by Boston TV station WCVB.

