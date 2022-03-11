Big Ten Quarter-Final Results

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The field is down to six teams by 5pm Friday in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis. Indiana won its second game in two days, 65-63 over regular season co champ Illinois. Iowa won its second game in two days, eliminating Rutgers 84-72. Michigan State facing Wisconsin and Penn State vs. Purdue later Friday night. Friday’s winners all play semi-final games Saturday and if Michigan State wins the Spartans would play the Purdue/Penn State winner in the second game of the doubleheader approximately 3:30pm.

