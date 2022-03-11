Advertisement

Big Ten Quarter-Final Results

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The field is down to six teams by 5pm Friday in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis. Indiana won its second game in two days, 65-63 over regular season co champ Illinois. Iowa won its second game in two days, eliminating Rutgers 84-72. Michigan State facing Wisconsin and Penn State vs. Purdue later Friday night. Friday’s winners all play semi-final games Saturday and if Michigan State wins the Spartans would play the Purdue/Penn State winner in the second game of the doubleheader approximately 3:30pm.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A horse was killed and three people were injured in a March 10, 2022 collision in Michigan.
Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Automotive Tools
Jackson College to auction off auto shop equipment, tools

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, left, celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a...
Cubs Extend Manager’s Contract
LSU Tigers
Canadian Restrictions On Major League Players
The James Madison baseball team used a six-run seventh inning to claim its sixth straight...
Spring Training Camps Open
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are...
Tigers Spring Training Schedule Set