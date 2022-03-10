Tigers Get Some Dates Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the major league baseball lockout ending, the Detroit Tigers say their opening day will be April 7th against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. The Tigers will make up their opening seven road games at Seattle and Oakland during the season. Three days will be added to the end of the regular season. The Tigers will play 12 spring training games beginning March 18th against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.