Taste of the Irish Hills returns for 12th year

Taste of the Irish Hills is returning to Jackson County.
By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IRISH HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - The 12th annual Taste of the Irish Hills event will be held Saturday and Sunday in southeast Jackson County.

The two-day celebration has food from more than 20 Irish Hills restaurants.

The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce said these restaurants go all-out for the event.

“We started this event about 12 years ago to get people into our restaurants because it was a slow season for us,” said Cindy Hubbell. “12 years later -- it’s a huge event. Everybody loves it. People from all over coming into the Irish Hills.”

Tickets are sold out online, but they are still available to purchase at Cherry Creek Cellars for $25.

More information on the event can be found on the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce website here.

More: Jackson news

