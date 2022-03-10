Staudt’s Rising Stars: Jace Devereaux

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Jace Devereaux.

Jace is 9 years old and plays soccer for Nationals Soccer year-round. He has a strong left foot and is smart on the field.

Besides soccer, Jace likes to run and collect rocks. He also excels at academics -- especially in reading and math.

