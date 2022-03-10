Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Jace Devereaux

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Jace Devereaux.

Jace is 9 years old and plays soccer for Nationals Soccer year-round. He has a strong left foot and is smart on the field.

Besides soccer, Jace likes to run and collect rocks. He also excels at academics -- especially in reading and math.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

