Reports of gas theft increase in several states

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in some states are warning residents of a potential increase in gas thefts.

The rapidly increasing gas prices are prompting some thieves to use a new tactic to steal fuel from vehicles.

Surveillance video shows where there was a hole drilled into a gas tank in order to drain the fuel. Auto experts believe thieves are turning to this method because most gas tanks have security locks preventing gas from being siphoned with a hose.

According to data from AAA, as of Wednesday, the national average was $4.25 per gallon.

