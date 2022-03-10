Reports of gas theft increase in several states
Increasing gas prices are prompting some thieves to use a new tactic to steal fuel from vehicles.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in some states are warning residents of a potential increase in gas thefts.
The rapidly increasing gas prices are prompting some thieves to use a new tactic to steal fuel from vehicles.
Surveillance video shows where there was a hole drilled into a gas tank in order to drain the fuel. Auto experts believe thieves are turning to this method because most gas tanks have security locks preventing gas from being siphoned with a hose.
According to data from AAA, as of Wednesday, the national average was $4.25 per gallon.
