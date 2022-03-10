Advertisement

Packers Add More Shareholders

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers’ latest stock offering raised $65.8 million and produced 176,160 new shareholders for the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise. The Packers sold a total of more than 198,000 shares at $300 each during the offering that began Nov. 16 and ran through Feb. 25. They now have over 537,000 shareholders.

