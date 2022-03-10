Packers Add More Shareholders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers’ latest stock offering raised $65.8 million and produced 176,160 new shareholders for the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise. The Packers sold a total of more than 198,000 shares at $300 each during the offering that began Nov. 16 and ran through Feb. 25. They now have over 537,000 shareholders.

