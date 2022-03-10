Advertisement

Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A horse was killed in a collision Thursday morning in west Michigan

According to authorities, the crash happened on M-91 in Pine Township. Police said a southbound pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck a northbound horse and buggy.

The driver of the buggy, a 62-year-old man from Stanton, was air lifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a 65-year-old woman from Stanton, were taken to a hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 71-year-old man from Morley, is expected to be OK.

The collision remains under investigation.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
Change this caption before publishing
Man arrested after reported shooting, police pursuit across Ingham, Eaton counties
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Missing 30-year-old woman located, Lansing police say
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Waverly Community Schools: Masks will be optional in most schools, buses
Ionia County Sheriff's Office
Teen killed in Ionia County collision wasn’t wearing seatbelt, sheriff says
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Jace Devereaux
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”