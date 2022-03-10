Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A horse was killed in a collision Thursday morning in west Michigan

According to authorities, the crash happened on M-91 in Pine Township. Police said a southbound pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck a northbound horse and buggy.

The driver of the buggy, a 62-year-old man from Stanton, was air lifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a 65-year-old woman from Stanton, were taken to a hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 71-year-old man from Morley, is expected to be OK.

The collision remains under investigation.

