Maple Leafs Lose Key Player For Two Weeks

TORONTO (AP) - The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without No. 1 goaltender Jack Campbell for at least the next two weeks because of a rib injury. Head coach Sheldon Keefe says the 30-year-old Campbell “tweaked something” a while ago and then aggravated the issue during a 26-save performance in Tuesday night’s 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Campbell had an excellent start to the season to earn his first All-Star nod, but has an .865 save percentage since mid-January. Petr Mrazek, who signed a three-year contract in free agency in July, will take over in goal. Mrazek has a 10-5-0 record this season with an .890 save percentage.

