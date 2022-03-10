Advertisement

Maple Leafs Lose Key Player For Two Weeks

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without No. 1 goaltender Jack Campbell for at least the next two weeks because of a rib injury. Head coach Sheldon Keefe says the 30-year-old Campbell “tweaked something” a while ago and then aggravated the issue during a 26-save performance in Tuesday night’s 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Campbell had an excellent start to the season to earn his first All-Star nod, but has an .865 save percentage since mid-January. Petr Mrazek, who signed a three-year contract in free agency in July, will take over in goal. Mrazek has a 10-5-0 record this season with an .890 save percentage.

