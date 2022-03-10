Advertisement

Man accused of shooting at East Lansing Police during cross-county chase identified, arraigned

(MGN)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man who police say fired a handgun at officers during a cross-county pursuit has now been arraigned. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Matthew David Sutherland, was arraigned Thursday morning on four counts in relation to the incident.

Background: Man arrested after reported shooting, police pursuit across Ingham, Eaton counties

East Lansing Police said Sutherland was wanted on charges in connection with an incident in East Lansing. When police tried to stop him, they say Sutherland fired a handgun at the patrol vehicle, though neither the officers nor their patrol vehicle were struck.

The pursuit lasted through Lansing and into Lansing Township. According to the East Lansing Police Department, Sutherland fired several more shots at police during the chase.

Sutherland was arrested on Carlsbad Lane, and a handgun was recovered by police.

Because much of the pursuit happened in Lansing, the Lansing Police Department is charging Sutherland with four counts in addition to the charges he will recieve for the initial incident. Those charges are:

  • Assault with Intent to Murder
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW)
  • Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Intent
  • Felony Firearm

Bond was set at $150,000 cash surety. He is next scheduled to for a probable cause hearing on March 18 at 9:30 a.m. in 54A District Court.

Next: Prosecutors play tape of man accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer talking about abducting her

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sparrow Hospital
Sparrow Hospital Lansing part ways with president
Zachary Merrill Laguire has been formally charged and arraigned for armed robbery for the...
UPDATE: Armed robbery suspect identified in spa robbery
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
A horse was killed and three people were injured in a March 10, 2022 collision in Michigan.
Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
5 charged with attempt to smuggle prescription drugs into Michigan

Latest News

If approved, demolition is expected to start summer with the full project to be completed in...
Proposal could bring new life to Village Square in Haslett
Construction plans
Proposal could bring new life to Village Square in Haslett
Greta Van Fleet
‘Greta Van Fleet Week’ resolution passes Michigan Senate
Sparrow Hospital Lansing part ways with president
‘Greta Van Fleet Week’ resolution passes Michigan Senate