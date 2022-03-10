Man accused of shooting at East Lansing Police during cross-county chase identified, arraigned

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man who police say fired a handgun at officers during a cross-county pursuit has now been arraigned. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Matthew David Sutherland, was arraigned Thursday morning on four counts in relation to the incident.

Background: Man arrested after reported shooting, police pursuit across Ingham, Eaton counties

East Lansing Police said Sutherland was wanted on charges in connection with an incident in East Lansing. When police tried to stop him, they say Sutherland fired a handgun at the patrol vehicle, though neither the officers nor their patrol vehicle were struck.

The pursuit lasted through Lansing and into Lansing Township. According to the East Lansing Police Department, Sutherland fired several more shots at police during the chase.

Sutherland was arrested on Carlsbad Lane, and a handgun was recovered by police.

Because much of the pursuit happened in Lansing, the Lansing Police Department is charging Sutherland with four counts in addition to the charges he will recieve for the initial incident. Those charges are:

Assault with Intent to Murder

Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW)

Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Intent

Felony Firearm

Bond was set at $150,000 cash surety. He is next scheduled to for a probable cause hearing on March 18 at 9:30 a.m. in 54A District Court.

