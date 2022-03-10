Making smoothies with the Smoothie Queen in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ and got the chance to check out some of the smoothies that are available at the Smoothie Queen in Lansing.

Are you a fan of Girl Scout cookies? Well, you’re in luck because they’ve got a couple of smoothies made with some of your favorites! Check out the videos to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.