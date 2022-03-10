Jackson College to auction off auto shop equipment, tools

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - From light fixtures to automotive lifts, Jackson College will be auctioning off some of its equipment from its automotive shop.

School officials said since the automotive technology program was discontinued, all equipment will be auctioned off.

The auction will be held March 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jackson College’s campus, located on Emmons Road.

It is a live auction and participants can pay with cash or with a check (with ID).

More information -- including what will be auctioned -- can be found on the auction page here.

