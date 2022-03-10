Advertisement

Indiana and Iowa Win Thursday at Big Ten Tournament

Basketball in the dark
Basketball in the dark(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Indiana made a furious second half rally against Michigan Thursday at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis and downed the Wolverines 74-69. Indiana had lost nine straight games to Michigan. Michigan led 60-43 before the Hoosiers ended the game on a 31-9 run to win it. Michigan is now 17-14 on the season and awaits the NCAA tournament pairings show Sunday night to see if it makes the field of 68. In Thursday’s second game Iowa set a Big Ten tournament scoring record in downing Northwestern 112-76. In Friday’s quarter-finals, Indiana faces Illinois and Iowa faces Rutgers. Later Thursday Michigan State faces Maryland followed by Penn State against Ohio State.

