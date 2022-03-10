Grand Ledge Police K9 better protected thanks to donation

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Thor will be better protected as he patrols the streets of Grand Ledge.

The Grand Ledge Police Department (GLPD) has announced that one of their K9 units, Thor, has a received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from out-of-state. The vest was donated by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s and sponsored by Patricia Giencke of Lexington, MA.

Thor is a three-year-old German Shepherd from Poland, dual trained in narcotics and patrol/tracking. He and his partner, Officer Sara Devereaux, started patrol in 2020.

The vest is embroidered with the phrase, ‘Born to Love, Trained to Serve, Loyal Always.’

To work properly body armor must be fitted properly and NIJ certified. Grand Ledge Police say that’s exactly what they’ve received.

“This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified,” GLPD wrote in a social media post. “Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,563 vests to K9s in all 50 states since it began in 2009. The vests donated so far have an approximate value of $6.9 million, and were made possible by both private and corporate donations.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

“The Grand Ledge Police Department is proud to be able to provide K-9 services to the residents of Grand Ledge and assist other local communities,” GLPD wrote. “The K-9 program first got it’s start in Grand Ledge in 1998 and has been in service continuously since that time.”

