Got ‘junk’ in mid-Michigan? ‘American Pickers’ wants to hear from you!

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - What may look to just be collecting dust in an attic, or getting rusty in a barn could actually be hidden gold.

The fan-favorite History Channel show ‘American Pickers’ is returning to Michigan in 2022 according to the Ionia Chamber of Commerce.

The show is documentary-style and follows Pickers Mike Wolfe, his brother Robbie Wolfe, and shop manager Danielle Colby as they travel the country, meeting private antique collectors and everyday people who may have a diamond in the rough. The Pickers dig through heaps of metal, piles of toys, and loads of boxes to find the history of the items and how the owners came to possess them.

The Pickers then barter with the owners on items they’re interested in. If purchased, the items go up for sale at the home base for the Pickers, Antique Archeology in LeClaire, Iowa. The items can also be sent away to be appraised by experts before going up for sale.

Items of note that have been ‘picked’ include Yoda prototypes, sideshow banners from 1902, a 1966 Von Dutch motorcycle XAWV motorcycle valued at $21,000, the original gig van once used by rock band Aerosmith in the early 1970s, and sideshow artist Homer Tate’s “Wolf Boy” mummy.

With Michigan’s rich automotive history, motorcycles and classic cars - favorite finds of Mike’s - could bring a big payday to owners.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to:

americanpickers@cineflix.com

call (646) 493-2184

Or find them on Facebook: @GotAPick

