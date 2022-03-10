Advertisement

Duke Survives Syracuse in ACC Tournament

Mike Krzyzewski and Tony Bennett hug before the Cavaliers and Blue Devils square off on the...
Mike Krzyzewski and Tony Bennett hug before the Cavaliers and Blue Devils square off on the court.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - No. 7 Duke has kicked off coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a tougher-than-expected 88-79 victory over ninth-seeded Syracuse. Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points and Jeremy Roach had 17 in the second half as top-seeded Duke hung on to advance to tomorrow’s semifinals at Barclays Center against the winner of Miami-Boston College.

