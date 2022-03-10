Duke Survives Syracuse in ACC Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) - No. 7 Duke has kicked off coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a tougher-than-expected 88-79 victory over ninth-seeded Syracuse. Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points and Jeremy Roach had 17 in the second half as top-seeded Duke hung on to advance to tomorrow’s semifinals at Barclays Center against the winner of Miami-Boston College.

