Doctor reflects on two year anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Michigan

The big difference between two years ago and today when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic is the vaccine.
Two years into the pandemic, changes have come to healthcare as we continue to battle the virus.
Two years into the pandemic, changes have come to healthcare as we continue to battle the virus.
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On March 10 of 2020, the first COVID-19 case was reported here in the state of Michigan.

Two years into the pandemic, changes have come to healthcare as we continue to battle the virus. News 10 spoke with a local doctor and his perspective on where we go from here.

More: Michigan sees drop in COVID cases, Ingham Co. official wary

Since the pandemic started, over 2.3 million cases have been confirmed just in Michigan. The big difference between two years ago and today when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic is the vaccine.

This is the big factor that prevents Americans from getting sick enough to go into an ICU.

  • Testing is still a big part of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
  • Many health systems like McLaren are working to make tests more easily available.
  • It is so very important to get tested early so that you can seek care early.

Dr. John Brooks from McLaren Health System says one of the biggest things he learned from the pandemic is putting someone on a ventilator is often not the answer when caring for COVID-19 patients.

“We kind of go through and give them some oxygen, more oxygen, pressurize some oxygen, and then you intubate them and put them on a ventilator,” Dr. Brooks said. “We learned that that is often the best way to take care of covid patients. So we had to learn a whole new way to take care of patients that did have respiratory failure.”

Dr. Brooks says when it comes to having hope for the pandemic to end. He can see a future where COVID-19 ends up being a seasonal illness like the flu or the common cold.

