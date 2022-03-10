Advertisement

DeWitt cheerleaders headed to state championship

DeWitt cheerleaders headed to state championship
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt cheerleading team is fired up -- and for good reason: They’re heading to state championships.

The Panthers are coming off of a state runner-up finish last year, and even with the glory of going to states once again, this year has been different.

“Numbers were low for our sport, which I think has been kind of across the board. We ended up combining our JV and varsity team, which is very uncommon,” said coach Candace Heskitt. “So, I’ve got very young girls and I’ve got very seasoned girls. Sometimes they mesh and sometimes they don’t.”

It’s not an easy thing to do having all different ages working together. They’ve had to go through some heartache first hand.

“We didn’t win a single meet this year. Not one,” Heskitt recalled.

Not until recently, when the lightbulb finally came on with the group.

“Our only win was last Saturday at regionals, which still chokes me up,” Heskitt said. “To have no wins, no first places, and then at regionals to take that trophy home was unbelievable.”

They’ve made the most of it and just started clicking at regionals when it mattered most.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
COVID generic image
Michigan sees drop in COVID cases, Ingham Co. official weary
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Missing 30-year-old woman located, Lansing police say

Latest News

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) passes in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward...
NBA Suspends Sabonis
Biloxi RHP Alec Bettinger throws a pitch in the Shuckers' 5-1 loss to Jackson on Wednesday night.
Baseball Talks Continue
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks about his lawsuit against the NFL on Wednesday....
More NFL Issues For Brian Flores
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Wentz on His Way To Washington