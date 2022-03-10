DeWitt cheerleaders headed to state championship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt cheerleading team is fired up -- and for good reason: They’re heading to state championships.

The Panthers are coming off of a state runner-up finish last year, and even with the glory of going to states once again, this year has been different.

“Numbers were low for our sport, which I think has been kind of across the board. We ended up combining our JV and varsity team, which is very uncommon,” said coach Candace Heskitt. “So, I’ve got very young girls and I’ve got very seasoned girls. Sometimes they mesh and sometimes they don’t.”

It’s not an easy thing to do having all different ages working together. They’ve had to go through some heartache first hand.

“We didn’t win a single meet this year. Not one,” Heskitt recalled.

Not until recently, when the lightbulb finally came on with the group.

“Our only win was last Saturday at regionals, which still chokes me up,” Heskitt said. “To have no wins, no first places, and then at regionals to take that trophy home was unbelievable.”

They’ve made the most of it and just started clicking at regionals when it mattered most.

