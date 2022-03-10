Date set for East Lansing Art Festival

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The dates are set for the annual East Lansing Art Festival. The downtown festival will take place on May 21 and 22 this year.

The free event is celebrating 59 years of tradition, still going strong. Last year’s event was scaled back to about half the normal size due to COVID-19.

Organizers say they are watching protocols closely this year, but they are hoping for a full-scale festival.

“Our goal is 180-200 artists at the festival, artist area will be interactive, a full stage lineup, 12 acts over two days will be performing,” says East Lansing Art Festival coordinator Heather Majano.

Organizers say the MSU Art Fair will also take place the same weekend, so arts and craft lovers can appreciate both events once again this year.

