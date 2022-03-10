City of East Lansing updates mask requirements in buildings

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, March 14, City of East Lansing buildings will be mask-optional for visitors and employees.

The face mask requirement for congregate settings, including public and employee meeting spaces, will remain in place. It will also remain in place for select classes, events, and programs offered through the East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation & Arts, including the Children’s Concert series, Buddy Basketball and School Age Programs, and Before & After School and Break Care.

In addition, the face mask requirements will continue for the East Lansing Public Library’s children’s events and programs.

The city says protocol may be different emergency responders and staff who work in the field may have to enter privately owned homes or buildings for business. Temporary masking will also be required of any employee approved to return to the workplace from COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation.

The decision to update face mask requirements is based on the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with the State of Michigan but people can choose to “mask up” at any time.

