Car travels through multiple yards, crashes into Ionia home

SARANAC, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle came to a stop in a family’s home after crashing through a mid-Michigan neighborhood, Wednesday. Police say a medical emergency may have been the cause.

Wednesday, Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a crash in the village of Saranac. Police say a 2008 Nissan Versa occupied by two women from Ionia was traveling on Summit Street near Parsonage Street when the car suddenly left the road.

“The vehicle went off the roadway through a yard and struck an electrical box,” Ionia police wrote in a release. “The vehicle continued over Parsonage Street into another yard, side-swiping a tree and eventually hitting an occupied residence near the intersection of Summit Street and Parsonage Street.”

Although the car collided directly with the home, no one inside the house was injured during the crash. The passenger of the Nissan was released at the scene with no injuries.

“The 90-year-old driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash,” police wrote in a release.

The driver was transported to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids by Life EMS for evaluation.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s office was assisted on scene was Saranac Fire, Life EMS, and Rueh’s Towing.

