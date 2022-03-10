Advertisement

Car travels through multiple yards, crashes into Ionia home

Police believe a medical emergency may be the cause.
Police believe the driver of the 2008 Nissan may have suffered a medical emergency before the...
Police believe the driver of the 2008 Nissan may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARANAC, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle came to a stop in a family’s home after crashing through a mid-Michigan neighborhood, Wednesday. Police say a medical emergency may have been the cause.

Wednesday, Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a crash in the village of Saranac. Police say a 2008 Nissan Versa occupied by two women from Ionia was traveling on Summit Street near Parsonage Street when the car suddenly left the road.

Nearby: Date set for East Lansing Art Festival

“The vehicle went off the roadway through a yard and struck an electrical box,” Ionia police wrote in a release. “The vehicle continued over Parsonage Street into another yard, side-swiping a tree and eventually hitting an occupied residence near the intersection of Summit Street and Parsonage Street.”

Although the car collided directly with the home, no one inside the house was injured during the crash. The passenger of the Nissan was released at the scene with no injuries.

“The 90-year-old driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash,” police wrote in a release.

The driver was transported to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids by Life EMS for evaluation.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s office was assisted on scene was Saranac Fire, Life EMS, and Rueh’s Towing.

Next: Got ‘junk’ in mid-Michigan? ‘American Pickers’ wants to hear from you!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
Change this caption before publishing
Man arrested after reported shooting, police pursuit across Ingham, Eaton counties
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Missing 30-year-old woman located, Lansing police say

Latest News

Thor and his partner, Officer Sara Devereaux, started patrol in 2020.
Grand Ledge Police K9 better protected thanks to donation
City of East Lansing updates mask requirements in buildings
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons / American Pickers / History Channel
Got ‘junk’ in mid-Michigan? ‘American Pickers’ wants to hear from you!
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
Don’t flush your wipes