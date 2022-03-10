Advertisement

Baseball is back: Sources say tentative agreement reached with MLB

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(WILX) - Baseball is back!

MLB has reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal with it’s players, meaning players can report to spring-training camps as early as tomorrow, according to a Tweet by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Opening day is expected April 7. It’s possible that free agents can sign and trades can occur as well, assuming transactions will unfreeze as part of the deal.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 as we bring you the latest breaking news.

