Baseball is back: Sources say tentative agreement reached with MLB

(WILX) - Baseball is back!

MLB has reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal with it’s players, meaning players can report to spring-training camps as early as tomorrow, according to a Tweet by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:



Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

Opening day is expected April 7. It’s possible that free agents can sign and trades can occur as well, assuming transactions will unfreeze as part of the deal.

