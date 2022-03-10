Advertisement

Are electric vehicles the future?

Are electric vehicles the future?
By Alynne Welch
By Alynne Welch
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Holt, Mich. (WILX) - It’s pain at the pump. Gas prices have now hit a record high of prices we haven’t seen 2008.

For some, they have to make sacrifices because of it. There may be a shortage in cars, but after talking to people across Mid-Michigan, there’s no shortage of people considering an electric car.

Just last year, Edmunds -- an automotive directory -- predicted electric vehicles to make up about 4% of car sales in the US and since 2021, sales have gone up 81% percent.

Right now, the price tag on these cars is much higher than a fuel powered vehicle. But one expert said as the popularity goes up, he expects prices to become more affordable.

“Electric vehicles for sure are going to come down as they make more of them. They get better at it and you get economies at scale the price is going to come down.” said Dr. Kevin McCormick, an Associate Professor at Northwood University, “Right now they’re 50-60 thousand dollars you could get them and maybe in a couple years for 40,000. That’s still a big chunk of money.”

