Your Health: Can magnets be used to treat depression?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Depression is on of the most common mental disorders in the United States.

An estimated 21 million adults had at least one major depressive episode in 2021.

Depression can be treated with medications and therapy, but traditional treatments don’t help everyone.

Robert Mason knows what it’s like living with depression.

“I went through a very bad spiral of depression,” Mason said. “For me, it was having no energy, no motivation.”

For most people, antidepressants help, but there are more than three million Americans suffering from treatment resistant depression (TRD). Those patients are often treated with electroconvulsive therapy, where electric currents are passed through the brain, triggering a seizure and causing changes in brain chemistry that can reverse symptoms of depression.

“It is one of our most controversial treatments in psychiatry in part because it works so effectively, but also it does cause cognitive side effects,” said Dr. Zafiris Daskalakis.

Side effects can include confusion and memory loss. In a first of its kind study, psychiatrists at University of California San Diego researched if magnets could be as effective, or even better at treating TRD.

“The advantage of magnetic seizure therapy is that it produces the same type of seizure that electroconvulsive therapy produces, albeit in a way that is much more focused and doesn’t spread throughout the brain,” Daskalakis said.

In a study with 30 people over 12 sessions, 2/3rds were improved without any adverse cognitive effects. The relapse rate with magnetic seizure therapy was also lower, giving people living with severe depression renewed hope that there is help for them.

The treatment has already been approved by the FDA, but researchers are planning a larger study.

