Advertisement

Wentz on His Way To Washington

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells the Associated Press the Washington Commanders have agreed to acquire Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. It was not immediately clear what the Commanders sent to the Colts in their latest attempt for a franchise quarterback. ESPN reported two third-round draft picks were involved. The deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
A woman was killed in a March 4, 2022 collision in Jackson County.
Authorities release name of woman killed in fiery Jackson County collision
Demolition began March 7, 2022 in Meridian Township for a site of a new Trader Joe's store.
Development on Meridian Township Trader Joe’s begins
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Missing 30-year-old woman located, Lansing police say

Latest News

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) passes in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward...
NBA Suspends Sabonis
Biloxi RHP Alec Bettinger throws a pitch in the Shuckers' 5-1 loss to Jackson on Wednesday night.
Baseball Talks Continue
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks about his lawsuit against the NFL on Wednesday....
More NFL Issues For Brian Flores
Juwan Howard gives his first press conference after returning from a five game suspension
Juwan Howard gives his first press conference after returning from a five game suspension