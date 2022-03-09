Wentz on His Way To Washington

UNDATED (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells the Associated Press the Washington Commanders have agreed to acquire Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. It was not immediately clear what the Commanders sent to the Colts in their latest attempt for a franchise quarterback. ESPN reported two third-round draft picks were involved. The deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week.

