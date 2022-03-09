Advertisement

Watch the Studio 10 Home Show on 3/17 at 4PM!

Full of great info - from buying a home to home improvement to creating your perfect landscaping and garden
Studio 10 Home Show
Studio 10 Home Show(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During the Studio 10 Home Show on WILX on March 17th, you’ll hear from local industry experts about the latest trends and learn how you can update or renovate your current home or gain tips and insights for purchasing your new home!

Whether you’re looking to purchase or build a new home, start a landscaping project, decorate or remodel your existing home or need financing tips, we’ve got you covered! This hour-long special will be jam packed with all things home improvement brought to you by:

Crickets Home Furnishings, Sayre Builders of Jackson, Van Atta’s Greenhouse & Flower Shop, Elieff Brothers Roofing, AC&E Equipment Rentals, Streamline Enterprises and MSU Federal Credit Union.

You can tune in for this special edition of Studio 10 - The Home Show on March 17th from 4-5pm on WILX!

