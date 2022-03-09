See how you can swim with a mermaid

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Mermaid Molly will be at the Charlotte Aquatic Center this Saturday, March 12.

“She is amazing and the kids are so excited to get to swim with her,” said organizer at the center, Julie Davis.

For $8 you can swim and get a picture with the mermaid right in the pool.

The Charlotte Aquatic Center hopes this event not only spreads mermaid magic, but also a love for the water and swimming.

“We know that the more often they visit the Aquatic Center more the more often they want to come back and in Michigan where we have so many lakes and so many opportunities for swimming learning to swim is one of the most important things that we can do for our children,” said Davis.

You must register you child to do the event.

It goes from 2:30-4.

For more information: https://registration.swimcharlotte.org/default.aspx

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.