Advertisement

News 10 First Alert Weather Update: Is the snow gone for good?

What are your weekend plans?
News 10 First Alert Weather Update: Is the snow gone for good?
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk to give an update on what to expect the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Read more here.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR March 9, 2022
  • Average High: 41º Average Low 24º
  • Lansing Record High: 72° 1878
  • Lansing Record Low: -11° 1978
  • Jackson Record High: 68º 2016
  • Jackson Record Low: -7º 1978

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
Change this caption before publishing
Man arrested after reported shooting, police pursuit across Ingham, Eaton counties
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Missing 30-year-old woman located, Lansing police say

Latest News

Thor and his partner, Officer Sara Devereaux, started patrol in 2020.
Grand Ledge Police K9 better protected thanks to donation
City of East Lansing updates mask requirements in buildings
Police believe the driver of the 2008 Nissan may have suffered a medical emergency before the...
Car travels through multiple yards, crashes into Ionia home
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons / American Pickers / History Channel
Got ‘junk’ in mid-Michigan? ‘American Pickers’ wants to hear from you!
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
Don’t flush your wipes