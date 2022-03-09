New Leash on Life program in Ingham County connects shelter dogs, incarcerated people

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new program in Ingham County is creating connections between dogs and inmates to help find their sense of purpose.

The Ingham County Jail was filled with smiles and wagging tails Wednesday. Dogs from the Ingham County Animal Shelter were brought over as part of the New Leash on Life program. The program gives inmates and dogs a chance to forget about their situation while getting some much-needed time together.

“And the dog can sense that,” said Roxanne Wilkinson, with Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. “I think a lot of them can sense the loneliness and insecurity and they feel the same way.”

Lully wasn’t always lonely. She once had a family and snuggles she could rely on until she found herself at the Ingham County Animal Shelter.

“It’s things that families have to do sometimes but the dog doesn’t understand that,” Wilkinson said. “All they know is that they don’t have a family anymore.”

Lully made some new friends Wednesday. While it may not look like it on the surface, Lully and her new friends have a lot in common.

“They’re incarcerated. They’re limited in what they can do,” Wilkinson said. “Their choices have been taken away and we want to give them as much of that as we can.”

Lully was able to meet her new friends through the New Leash On Life program. The program allows inmates and shelter dogs to bond, creating strong connections in the most unlikely of places.

“I don’t know if dogs can smile but if dogs can smile, all the dogs down here right now are smiling,” said Ingham County sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth. “As are the ladies even though they’re masked up.”

What started out as an idea became a reality that benefits both inmates and shelter dogs.

“There’s an emotional connection that the inmates can have and that’s just as important as anything,” said Ingham County Animal Control director Heidi Williams.

“You’ll find them sitting on the floor cuddling with a pitbull because they’ve got one at home and it really fills a void in their heart too,” Wilkinson said.

The dogs are brought to the jail a few times a week to play, learn basic commands and catch up on some much-needed snuggles.

Wrigglesworth said he hopes the program grows beyond that.

“If we could build some sort of education piece around this interaction, that would be great in the future as well,” Wrigglesworth said.

And for dogs, like Lully, snuggles are snuggles no matter who is giving them.

Not only are the dogs getting exercise, the interactions help the dogs socialize and get ready for adoption.

If you’d like to adopt Lully, or any of the dogs and cats available, visit the official Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.